Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $342,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 954.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,866,000 after buying an additional 277,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 358,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,026,000 after buying an additional 182,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,643,000 after buying an additional 151,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.13.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total transaction of $2,892,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,178,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,628,436. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $885.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $845.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $775.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $900.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

