Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $318,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,912.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,068.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,830.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,528 shares of company stock worth $19,738,136. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.