Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,013,300 shares, a growth of 183.8% from the June 30th total of 709,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.2 days.

GBOOF stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

