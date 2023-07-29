Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $102,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $467.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 243.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

