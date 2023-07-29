Hamilton Capital LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hamilton Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 864,572 shares of company stock worth $29,808,484. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

