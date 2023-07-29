HC Wainwright Cuts Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target to $23.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $419.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.68. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.99% and a negative net margin of 737.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156,204 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 105,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

