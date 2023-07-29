Head to Head Analysis: Willow Biosciences (CANSF) and Its Peers

Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) is one of 221 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Willow Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Willow Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Willow Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willow Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Willow Biosciences Competitors -58.43% -390.94% -10.15%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Willow Biosciences N/A N/A -1.64 Willow Biosciences Competitors $833.52 million $13.37 million 213.74

This table compares Willow Biosciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Willow Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Willow Biosciences. Willow Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Willow Biosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willow Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Willow Biosciences Competitors 209 845 1767 36 2.57

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 21.24%. Given Willow Biosciences’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Willow Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Willow Biosciences peers beat Willow Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. Willow Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

