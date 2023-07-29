Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HRTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

Insider Transactions at Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.57% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Morgan purchased 2,486,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $3,406,839.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,986,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

