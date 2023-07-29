Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $169.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

NYSE HES opened at $149.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hess has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

