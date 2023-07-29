Hologic, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Hologic in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.