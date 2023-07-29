Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Financial Survey

Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Free Report) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Maisons du Monde and Home Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Maisons du Monde alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maisons du Monde N/A N/A N/A Home Depot 10.75% 1,936.63% 21.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Home Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Home Depot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maisons du Monde 0 0 1 0 3.00 Home Depot 0 11 15 0 2.58

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Maisons du Monde and Home Depot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Maisons du Monde presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.61%. Home Depot has a consensus target price of $325.38, suggesting a potential downside of 1.80%. Given Maisons du Monde’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maisons du Monde is more favorable than Home Depot.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maisons du Monde and Home Depot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maisons du Monde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Home Depot $157.40 billion 2.12 $17.11 billion $16.41 20.19

Home Depot has higher revenue and earnings than Maisons du Monde.

Summary

Home Depot beats Maisons du Monde on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maisons du Monde

(Get Free Report)

Maisons du Monde S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides home and living room related products in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products. It also provides furniture, such as sofas, chairs, beds, mattresses and bedframes, floor lamps, tables, and junior furniture; and tables and storage units comprising bookshelves, wardrobes, and cupboards, as well as outdoor furniture. In addition, the company offers warehouse logistics and order preparation services, as well as container transport services between harbor and warehouses. It provides its products under the Maisons du Monde brand. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Vertou, France.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows. In addition, it provides tool and equipment rental services. The company primarily serves homeowners; and professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, maintenance professionals, handymen, property managers, and building service contractors, as well as specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters. It also sells its products through websites, including homedepot.com; homedepot.ca and homedepot.com.mx; blinds.com, an online site for custom window coverings; and thecompanystore.com, an online site for textiles and décor products, as well as through The Home Depot stores. The Home Depot, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Maisons du Monde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maisons du Monde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.