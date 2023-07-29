Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

