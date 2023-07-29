Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases 11,182 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $43,945.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,203,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,381,456.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,318 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $43,800.66.

On Monday, July 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 233 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $925.01.

On Thursday, July 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,225.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,730.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 140 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $558.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Brightcove stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $168.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 274,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brightcove by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Brightcove by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 70,542 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Brightcove by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 55,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

