Insider Buying: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Acquires $35,864.40 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,864.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,338,566 shares in the company, valued at $73,314,044.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,073 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $288,884.32.

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,161 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $292,235.90.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,615 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $904,145.95.

On Friday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,000 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $617,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,361 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $72,199.38.

On Monday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $224,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,601 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $167,637.93.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,655 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $244,936.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $544,295.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $14,662.45.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $31.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 31,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

