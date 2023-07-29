Insider Buying: Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Acquires 1,135 Shares of Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,135 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.06 per share, with a total value of $64,763.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,026,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,708,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tidewater stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $62.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%. Analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,403,000 after acquiring an additional 230,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 16.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,389,000 after acquiring an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,690,000 after acquiring an additional 342,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tidewater by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after buying an additional 159,961 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

