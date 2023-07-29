Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells 220 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.59.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

