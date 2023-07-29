Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Sells $26,247.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $26,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,956.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Mark Cuban sold 100 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Mark Cuban sold 300 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $6,018.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mark Cuban sold 401 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $8,140.30.

On Monday, July 17th, Mark Cuban sold 1,021 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $20,756.93.

On Friday, July 14th, Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $33,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mark Cuban sold 3,700 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $79,846.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $36,544.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Mark Cuban sold 241 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $5,439.37.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mark Cuban sold 3,026 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $68,720.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Mark Cuban sold 400 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $9,348.00.

Reading International Price Performance

Reading International stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

