Insider Selling: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) CFO Sells 3,511 Shares of Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) CFO Jesus Llorca sold 3,511 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $42,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jesus Llorca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Jesus Llorca sold 2,392 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $28,919.28.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jesus Llorca sold 328 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $3,936.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Jesus Llorca sold 3,069 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $36,858.69.

Shares of SMHI stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the first quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 59.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the second quarter valued at $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

