Integer (NYSE:ITGR) & Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Head to Head Comparison

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) and Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Escalon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Integer alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 4.71% 9.54% 4.75% Escalon Medical 2.58% 41.91% 6.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integer and Escalon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.38 billion 2.22 $66.38 million $2.03 45.16 Escalon Medical $10.70 million 0.17 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Escalon Medical.

Integer has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Integer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Integer and Escalon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 3 2 0 2.40 Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integer currently has a consensus target price of $93.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.35%. Given Integer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integer is more favorable than Escalon Medical.

Summary

Integer beats Escalon Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Escalon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also distributes intraocular gas products, such as C3F8 and SF6, which are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and manufactures and distributes a patented disposable universal gas kit that delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. In addition, it offers disposable surgical packs that are used in vitreoretinal surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices regardless of modality, manufacturer or location. The company sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, a network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.