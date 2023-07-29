Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 17,788 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 223.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $37.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.