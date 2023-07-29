Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 21,771 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 782.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADM opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

