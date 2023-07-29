Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,077 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $248.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.20.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,008 shares of company stock worth $49,070,565. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

