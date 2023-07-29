Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after buying an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 140,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,790,000.

Shares of ONEY stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $102.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

