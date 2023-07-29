Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GFI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,091,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after buying an additional 1,010,805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 18.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 20.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,839,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 315,622 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,350,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,331,000 after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GFI opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

