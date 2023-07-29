Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 49,214 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 279.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

