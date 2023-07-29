Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 49,299 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 371.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,299 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 92.9% in the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 39,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 116,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

