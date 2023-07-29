Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 9,604 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 220.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $134.46 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day moving average is $139.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

