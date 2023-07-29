Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 11,126 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,246,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after buying an additional 582,040 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 838,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,760,000 after buying an additional 286,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,431,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.79. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

