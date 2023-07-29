Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,987 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 375.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,714,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249,270 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,941,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,487,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,093,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,632,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $30.08 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $33.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

