Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.21% of Central Securities worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Central Securities in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Price Performance

Shares of Central Securities stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $38.57.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

Central Securities Company Profile

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

