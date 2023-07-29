Investors Buy Large Volume of Align Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,532 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average volume of 2,965 call options.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in Align Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Align Technology by 6.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

Align Technology stock opened at $381.90 on Friday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.38.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

