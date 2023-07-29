iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.41% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $15,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 795,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after buying an additional 521,180 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 48,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGF opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

