iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.18

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.18 and last traded at $47.05, with a volume of 1734197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 98,447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,741,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,611,157 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $591,452,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,311,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,172,000 after buying an additional 5,448,980 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,125,202.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,666,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 2,666,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

