J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 82 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.75.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $236.79 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

