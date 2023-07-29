J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $897,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $129.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.30. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

