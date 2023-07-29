J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13,187.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 604,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 600,409 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 32,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $266.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

