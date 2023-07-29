J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,111 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 433,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 304.9% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 355,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 268,024 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 426,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

