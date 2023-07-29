James Michael Holcomb Sells 8,802 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Michael Holcomb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

On Monday, July 17th, James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $155,618.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,525,000 after purchasing an additional 369,428 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,439,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after purchasing an additional 545,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,307,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,016 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,927,000 after purchasing an additional 924,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.