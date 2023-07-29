Jefferies Financial Group Raises Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $39.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Yelp from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. Yelp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,783.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,667 shares of company stock worth $1,220,095 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12,790.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after buying an additional 1,259,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Yelp by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Yelp by 1,440.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,765 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 415,899 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

