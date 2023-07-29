John Bicket Sells 43,632 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 43,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,163,665.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,160.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,593,272.40.

On Tuesday, July 11th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $2,501,171.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,308,843.15.

On Wednesday, June 21st, John Bicket sold 84,261 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $2,315,492.28.

On Monday, June 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50.

On Tuesday, May 30th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,775,199.70.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, John Bicket sold 57,411 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,149,368.22.

On Wednesday, May 17th, John Bicket sold 32,164 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $639,098.68.

On Tuesday, May 9th, John Bicket sold 55,428 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,062,000.48.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,557,588.75.

Samsara Stock Up 6.6 %

IOT opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.42. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $30.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after acquiring an additional 45,324,482 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

