John H. Heyman Sells 5,327 Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) CEO John H. Heyman sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $55,454.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,792,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,548.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Snap One Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $759.15 million, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.43. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $252.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.36 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap One

(Get Free Report)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.