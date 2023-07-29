JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

TME has been the subject of a number of other reports. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.01.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

NYSE TME opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.