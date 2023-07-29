JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

