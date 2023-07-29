Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $618.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPRUY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $58.60 on Monday. Kering has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, and Qeelin brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.