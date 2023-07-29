KeyCorp Increases PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $177.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

PTC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $146.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.71. PTC has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $152.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.98.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,412 shares of company stock worth $29,329,655 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

