Krilogy Financial LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

