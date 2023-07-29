Krilogy Financial LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after buying an additional 44,855 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.7% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $108.94 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.22 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

