Krilogy Financial LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Moderna by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,212,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,005 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,575 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.02.

Shares of MRNA opened at $118.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average of $144.61. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

