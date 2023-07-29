Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have commented on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 885,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,854 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 271,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 58,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a current ratio of 87.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

