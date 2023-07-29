Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CFO Sells $153,797.90 in Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) CFO J Mark Borseth sold 39,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $153,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 819,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,881.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Latham Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.99 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,589,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 819,000 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 765,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 578,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

